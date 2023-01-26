Bright Type Designs is a local jewelry company specializing in handmade earrings. Earrings are made with polymer clay, making them incredibly lightweight! Each piece is made by hand with unique designs coming out every month!
use FOX40 for %10 off your first order
https://www.brighttypedesigns.com/
