Broderick Jerky Co. offers variety types of beef jerky, homemade gourmet cookies and gift boxes for all occasions. They have thin, crispy, and thick Top Round and Beef Brisket Jerky. They have multiple varieties of Gourmet cookies and have recently added sugar free Gourmet cookies and Beef Jerky to their menu using high quality ingredients. They love their customers and wanted to add a healthier option that everyone can enjoy. Please follow their Instagram @broderickjerkyco_ and their Facebook @broderickjerkyco.

