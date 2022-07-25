*For the first time ever, the River Fox Train is offering Concerts in the Park on Saturdays night. You can enjoy the music after riding the train or just come out for the music. The music will start at 6:30 pm and is $10 per person or free if you rode the train. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Brotherly Mud is in studio to give you a small taste of what you can expect this Saturday at Concerts in the Park.





Concerts in the Park

Every Saturday starting July 30

18095 Co Rd 117 in West Sacramento

https://www.riverfoxtrain.com/experiences/concerts-park/