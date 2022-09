Bru Tea Cafe

Open Daily 11:30AM-8PM

9171 Elk Grove Florin Rd Ste 3

@BRUTEACAFE

Bru Tea Café is one of the latest additions to Elk Grove. Come check out this cute shop, their great service, and unique selection of boba drinks.

Bru Tea Café is located at 9171 Elk Grove Florin Rd Ste 3 and is open daily from 11:30AM-8PM