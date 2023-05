Brunos Foundation in Lincoln, CA is a 501c3 foster based animal rescue who saves the lives of at risk dogs all across the state of California. They rely solely on donations from the public to stay afloat with medical bills, food, housing, etc. Please consider donating to them this Big Day of Giving. If you are unable to attend the event, please donate via venmo @brunosfoundation and help them reach their $3,000 goal.

