LOL Comedy Night, hosted by Buddy Rahming starring the top up and coming talent in California at the Reunion kitchen & Bar in Sacramento CA.



Join us the last Sunday of every month at 7pm for LOL Comedy Nights located at the Reunion

Kitchen and Bar in historic Old Sacramento, 1028 2nd Street (2nd floor) Sacramento Ca 9584,

doors open at 7pm show starts at 8pm . Two item minimum.

Full bar and special kitchen menu open for guests to drink and grab a bite to eat while they

enjoy the show!

Hosted by: Buddy Rahming

Headliner: Regina Givens

Featuring: Javon Whitlock, Shaun Grady, Danni D

Buddy Rahming is an actor and comedian from Sacramento, CA. He has worked on movies The

Matrix: Resurrections, VENOM, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Fruitvale Station, and

JEXI as well as TV shows for REELZ TV and Discovery ID channel.

His engaging stage presence makes the audience feel a part of the show from the first punch

line, combined with his thought-provoking jokes and unique style of storytelling; Buddy is

quickly making a name for himself in the Sacramento comedy scene.

Yeahbuddyent.com officialfunnybidness.com





special offer

promo code “LOL” on eventbrite for $5 off regular ticket price

Props