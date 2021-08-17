Building Social Emotional Skills with Social Express

The Social Express was developed over 10 years ago to provide children and youth with fun, animated, interactive resources to teach and reinforce social skills necessary for success in multiple settings. The Social Express is a curricular program for teachers, supporting explicit teaching related to social emotional skill development. The interactive nature of the animated scenarios gives students opportunities to make decisions, based on a variety of situations, observing how their choices play out in each setting.
SOCIAL EXPRESS
(877) 360-0155
SOCIALEXPRESS.COM
@THESOCIALEXPRESS
KAREN@SOCIALEXPRESS.COM