Burger Patch announced a series of ten sweeping customer-focused updates under the umbrella “Burger Patch XTRA”. In response to over 5,000 customer surveys, comments, reviews and emails received over the past four years, the chain recently nominated by VegNews for “Best Vegan Fast-Food” in the nation, revealed the program which aims to provide XTRA value, XTRA savings and XTRA options.

Having now served well over 500,000 loyal #PatchPeople since opening doors to their first brick and mortar store in 2019, Burger Patch analyzed thousands of historical customer data points for purchase and word trends to respond with specific updates to products, pricing and programs. Prominent themes included an inflation-fueled chorus asking for increased price flexibility, value and loyalty incentives.

The list of ten new updates launching with Burger Patch XTRA includes the following:

XTRA Patch Value Combos – $3 off over 200 new combinations of entrees, sides and drinks

XTRA Large Burgers – 20% more meat in every patty and 50% larger than comparable chains

XTRA Value Priced Items – new $4.99 Fun-Size Shakes & large Fry Baskets

XTRA Volume Discounts – 33% off with purchase of three homemade Patch Side Sauces

XTRA Items From Seasonal Favorites – Patch Tots & Hunny Mustard now available permanently

XTRA Kids Meals – 33% off new Grilled Cheeze, Patch Tots & Fun Size Shake kids combo

XTRA Big Discounts – new 15% off for students & military

XTRA Customizations – Dozens of new lower-priced options to personalize a burger, basket or bowl

XTRA Savings – Money back when excluding select ingredients from items, plus new lower prices

XTRA Perks – Redeem Patch Points for free delivery, free entrées, 15% off & cash back from $1 to $5

“Inflation has hit everyone hard,” said Burger Patch co-founder Phil Horn. “Through our surveys, it was clear that many of our regulars are making tough financial decisions to meet their monthly budgets which has impacted their ability to visit us as much as they would like. Our customers deserve extra, not less. Our new Burger Patch XTRA platform gives our Patch People a delicious, convenient meal to look forward to a little more often again.”

The new program becomes even more attractive with the ability to double-down and layer select discounts and combos. By registering for a free Patch Perks account in the Burger Patch app, customers can earn Patch Points for each purchase and redeem those points for discounts like $3 off on top of the $3 already saved with the new Patch Value Combos. The same goes for students – show your student ID in-store and receive an additional 15% off the new combo prices. Plus, new members will receive a free Patch Burger perk in the app for a limited time. Select XTRA products and pricing are available exclusively for pickup or delivery in-store, at burgerpatch.com or the Burger Patch app where customers can save up to 30% over 3rd party ordering platforms.

Since launching with Sacramento pop-ups in 2017, Burger Patch has expanded to multiple locations throughout Northern California in addition to their dedicated K.I.N.D. Lab kitchen of innovation and discovery. Serving a loyal following of both plant-based and “veg-curious” meat-eating diners, over half a million customers have joined them on a delicious mission of feeding kindness for the planet, animals and community. Voted a top 5 overall burger, and the number one vegan restaurant in Sacramento, the eatery is also known for their custom-crafted plant-based innovations including Smashwraps and award-winning Earth Quake Shakes.