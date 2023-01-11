SIX ENTREPRENEURS SELECTED AS FINALISTS IN

CALLING ALL DREAMERS BUSINESS INCUBATOR PROGRAM

2023 to potentially welcome six exciting new business concepts to downtown

Downtown Sacramento Foundation today announced the six business concepts selected to continue to the final phase of the 10th Annual Calling All Dreamers business incubator program: Burnside Coffee Bar, Dipped N Color, Flora & Fauna, Mercado Urbano, Retrospect-Vintage Fashion, and The Teetotalist.

After the next round of business bootcamps, entreprenures will be assessed by their SCORE mentors, and one will be chosen to win $20,000 cash and a start-up package valued at $120,000 with in-kind services and resources to help launch their small business dreams into a reality with a downtown Sacramento storefront. All other entrepreneurs who complete the incubator program will receive $5,000 cash and assistance in launching their business in downtown Sacramento.

The Calling All Dreamers cohort will continue working with their Capital Corridor SCORE mentors to refine their business concepts and prepare for the final pitch to the selection committee composed of downtown property owners, prominent business owners and Downtown Sacramento Foundation board members. The committee will review each concept for viability, resources, operating practices, investment, and more.

About the 10th Annual Calling All Dreamers Finalists:

Burnside Coffee Bar – This popular coffee cart specializes in hand-selected, hand-pressed, and hand-crafted specialty coffee and teas. All drinks are hand-shaken and chilled, using only the best ingredients, down to the local farm they get their milk from.

Dipped N Color – Dipped N Color is a family-friendly creative paint studio that hosts themed events, including Paint & Sip Nights, Mommy-and-Me paint events, private paint parties, and “splat paint parties.” Their mission is to inspire every parent and child to connect deeply and create freely.

Flora & Fauna Provisions – A café concept that celebrates the farm-to-fork movement, featuring a seasonal menu based on the same ingredients you would find at a farmer’s market at that time of year. This unique culinary experience supports local agriculture, small businesses, and the community.

Mercado Urbano – A much-needed market concept offering fresh local foods and specialty items, featuring a coffee café and deli. Customers will be able to shop for produce and dry ingredients or stay to enjoy a quick meal.

Retrospect-Vintage Fashion – An eco-friendly, sustainable fashion and art collective, specializing in high-end vintage fashion, wearable art, and homme pieces. This retro-vintage co-op will curate sustainable vintage pieces for resale at the shop and online store.

The Teetotalist – A zero-proof bar concept where people can gather, socialize, and enjoy a night out in a setting that feels like a bar, but with an alternate beverage menu.

Once a retail competition, Calling All Dreamers has grown in to a supportive, collaborative program that drives sustainable economic growth in downtown Sacramento, helping to open 31 businesses, create more than 100 jobs, and lease more than 26,000 sq. ft. Learn more about the finalists, watch their video pitch, see complete prize package details at CallingAllDreamers.org.

The 10th Annual Calling All Dreamers competition is produced by Downtown Sacramento Partnership and made possible by the generous support of the Sacramento Chapter of SCORE and the following program sponsors: Kaiser Permanente, City of Sacramento, Wells Fargo, SMUD, and California Bank of Commerce. The valuable prize package is made possible due to support from sponsors who continue to be champions for the economic growth of the downtown core that include Marquee Media, Smith, McDowell & Powell Law Corporation, XSIGHT Productions, Inc. designTECH, iHeart Media, PMU Accelerator, Bizhaven, Be Your Business, and many others

About Downtown Sacramento Foundation

Established in 2011, Downtown Sacramento Foundation (DSF) is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 that supports programs that complement Downtown Sacramento Partnership priorities to improve the economic, physical, cultural and social environment in order to foster civic pride.

About Downtown Sacramento Partnership

Downtown Sacramento Partnership is a nonprofit, property-based improvement district (PBID) that serves as the collective voice for the 197 property owners and more than 400 businesses located within the 66-block urban core of Sacramento. Driven by the mission to build value downtown, Downtown Partnership is the principal advocate, champion and steward for those who work, live, visit and do business here.

For more information, visit www.downtownsac.org + godowntownsac.com and connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.