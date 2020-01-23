Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Taking Back the Trail: How the county is tackling the homeless crisis along the American River
Video
Top Stories
Elk Grove officer who saved driver from burning car says he was just doing his job
Video
Top Stories
This violinist played her instrument as surgeons removed a brain tumor
ICE rejects California law, arrests people at courthouse
Gold rush national historic park proposed for Northern California
Gov. Newsom calls on lowering bar for mandatory mental health treatment
Video
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Basketball
Soccer
Football
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Traffic
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Search
Search
Search
But First!
Studio40 LIVE
by:
PA Matt Richards
Posted:
Jan 23, 2020 / 01:16 PM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2020 / 01:16 PM PST
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Scott and Gary dive into some fun stories!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Trending
Live cam: Big Bear bald eagle eggs expected to hatch any moment
Alex Holden found dead, family confirms
Trapped paraglider rescued from power lines near Yuba County Airport
Video
Gov. Newsom addresses homelessness, mental health in 2020 State of the State speech
Video
Woman's boyfriend arrested for homicide after she was found dead in Rancho Cordova home
Video
Elk Grove police investigating death at The Gun Room near Grant Line Road
Don't miss
Hidden History: Watch the entire special broadcast here
Video
This Isn’t Home
Weather Club on FOX40
The future of maternal health care for black mothers
More Featured
Latest News
Taking Back the Trail: How the county is tackling the homeless crisis along the American River
Video
Elk Grove officer who saved driver from burning car says he was just doing his job
Video
This violinist played her instrument as surgeons removed a brain tumor
ICE rejects California law, arrests people at courthouse
Gold rush national historic park proposed for Northern California
Gov. Newsom calls on lowering bar for mandatory mental health treatment
Video
More News