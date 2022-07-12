The 16th annual California Capital Airshow is cleared for take-off! The massive, family-friendly festival returns to Mather Airport featuring a multi-national salute commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force. Attendees will experience the world’s most talented pilots and capable aircraft both in the air and on the ground, including the long-awaited return of the F-22 Raptor, the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet, an extensive list of exhilarating military jet performances, historic warbirds, and activities that will inspire the next generation.

The Airshow team is gearing up to get this 3-day party started with tickets launching exclusively to Airshow Insiders on Thursday, July 14th…the public will be able to score tickets (pending availability) beginning Monday, July 18th and a sell-out is expected again this year. It’s simple and FREE! to get the inside scoop on the festival, performances and exhibits AND get the best tickets at the very best prices californiacapitalairshow.com