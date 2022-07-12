Today a small piece of the State Fair is coming to Studio40! Obsidian Butterfly the Fire Performer and Wing Mahal Food truck is here!

New this year is the Cats & Dogs: The Exhibition, Toytopia, the Candy Maze Selfie Experience where you can also buy your favorite candy treats! We also want to tell you about the new and expanded Save Mart Wine Garden. It has a 64-foot wine bar and more wine slushy machines. Also new this year is the Made in California Fashion Show with contestants and the winner from season 14 on the Out at The Fair

There is something for everyone including returning favorites: the CA State Fair & Food Festival Pass – get four food items for only $28 (a $40 value)! Other favorites include an expanded and remodeled Save Mart Wine Garden with more slushy machines and a 64-foot wine bar, Tuesday Kids Free Day with $2 rides for all, the Incredible Me Exhibit, The Best of CA Brewfest, Silent Disco, SMUD Giving Monday food drive, Out at the Fair and more!