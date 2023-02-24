Cafe Xocolatl is a new cafe to Sacramento offering over 200 varieties of the worlds best, fair trade sustainably sourced chocolates. They will feature an Organic plant based menu, and offer Cacao (chocolate) drinks, Elixir mocktails, and a huge tea and coffee menu.



1607 10th St, Sacramento

916-582-2146

Thechocolatemarketplace.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction