The CalHOPE Courage Award recognizes inspiring student-athletes at California colleges and universities of all levels. The honorees have demonstrated courage in the face of adversity by overcoming the stress, anxiety, and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, life circumstances, and injury. Student-athletes will be recognized monthly from February 2022 through April 2023, and $15,000 will be awarded to mental health services in their names.
Follow @CalHOPE_Courage on Twitter and Instagram
or visit CalHOPECourageAward.com to learn more.
CalHOPE
The CalHOPE Courage Award recognizes inspiring student-athletes at California colleges and universities of all levels. The honorees have demonstrated courage in the face of adversity by overcoming the stress, anxiety, and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, life circumstances, and injury. Student-athletes will be recognized monthly from February 2022 through April 2023, and $15,000 will be awarded to mental health services in their names.