Cali Made Lemonade is a small family owned business providing fresh squeezed lemonade. They currently provide drink catering at festivals, sporting events, corporate events, and community organized Pop Ups. They currently have joined the Sacto By Night family as our home base. You can find them there most Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 6pm-12pm. The address is 7121 Governors Cir Sacramento CA.



916-217-3802

Instagram: Calimadelemonade916

