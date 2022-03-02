Nearly 20 Local Museums to Participate in FREE Museum Weekend – March 5-6



While Most are Sold Out of Free Tickets, Advance Registration is Required to Receive Free Admission to the Two-Day Special Event that Coincides with the Launch of Museum Membership Month



Each year, Free Museum Day typically draws tens of thousands of Sacramento area community members to local museums to experience the fascinating art, culture, and history of the region. After pivoting to an all-virtual experience in 2021, this year nearly 20 local museums are collaborating to present a hybrid, two-day FREE Museum Weekend on March 5-6, 2022, with required advance registration. To help keep the community safe and ensure a desirable experience, capacity will be limited for each museum. Ticket availability may fluctuate by museum and/or by day, and advance registration is required to participate in the 2022 FREE Museum Weekend. Guests are able to choose in advance which museum(s) they wish to visit, in-person and/or through online virtual activities, and reserve their tickets via this user-friendly webpage: www.sacmuseums.org/free-museum-weekend.



“The pandemic continues to spur the museum community to find innovative ways to remain nimble and think creatively when it comes to engaging with a public eager for connection and new experiences,” said Delta Pick Mello, Chair of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) and Executive Director of the Sacramento History Museum. “For 2022, we’re proud to offer a free weekend that is a pre-registered event – a first-time effort for the group – so we can control the number of people at any given time plus maintain the quality of experience at each museum. It is our sincere hope FREE Museum Weekend serves to introduce and/or remind the community about what Sacramento area museums have to offer so they will plan return visits in the days, weeks and months ahead.”



Local museums participating in the 2022 FREE Museum Weekend include:



California Agriculture Museum – California Automobile Museum – California Museum – California Pharmacy Museum – California State Railroad Museum – Crocker Art Museum – Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park – Locke Boarding House Museum – Maidu Museum & Historic Site – Museum of Medical History – Roseville Utility Exploration Center – Sacramento Children’s Museum – Sacramento Historic City Cemetery – Sacramento History Museum – Sacramento Regional Fire Museum – State Capitol Museum (outdoor Capitol Park tours only) – Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum – State Indian Museum – Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park



The two-day special event coincides with the launch of Museum Membership Month that takes place annually during March and is designed to raise awareness for the importance of supporting the museum community while encouraging year-long membership. During Museum Membership Month, many of the local museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members and support their favorite museums and destinations. The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members.



FREE Museum Weekend and Museum Membership Month are generously supported by involved media partners that include FOX40/Studio40 Live, Outword Media and Sacramento365.com. For more information about the 2022 FREE Museum Weekend, Museum Membership Month and other upcoming activities offered by Sacramento Area Museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit www.SacMuseums.org.

