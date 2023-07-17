You’re invite to be a part of the 2023 California Capital Airshow!

California Capital Airshow (CCA), presented by Sacramento County in partnership with the City of Rancho Cordova, invites prospective, past and current airshow volunteers to participate in the annual Volunteer Rally at the Rancho Cordova City Hall on Wednesday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m. The rally, which serves as the official kick-off to volunteer planning and coordination for the 2023 Airshow, provides interested community members with the opportunity to learn more about the event, meet team leaders and find their niche on the CCA volunteer team. Learn more and sign-up here: https://californiacapitalairshow.com/become-a-volunteer/