The California Department of Aging (CDA), part of the California Health & Human Services Agency, leads innovative programs, planning, and partnerships to increase choices, equity, and well-being for all Californians as we age. CDA actively collaborates with State departments and other entities to prepare for the coming demographic shift, when people aged 60 and over will make up 25% of California’s population by 2030. CDA is working to improve transportation, housing, accessibility, emergency preparedness and response, wellness, nutrition, falls and injury prevention, services to persons with dementia, reducing fraud and abuse, and many other issues so that all Californians can age with dignity in the place of their choosing.

