The two-day event will feature the new “Cali Garlic Alley.” Delicious dishes such as Garlic Fries, Garlic Pesto Pasta, Garlic mushrooms, and Onion Bread Bowls will be served. But wait, it doesn’t stop there; we will be serving up a unique sweet treat – Maple Brown Sugar Garlic Ice Cream!

We have something for everyone! Activities to enjoy while attending the California Garlic Festival will be the Show and Shine Car Display with hot rods, muscle cars, and low-riders, interactive cooking demonstrations, local entertainment performing on the community stage, the Miss California Garlic Festival Scholarship Pageant & Princess Program, a large fruit stand market selling local fruits, vegetables, and goods, monster truck rides, farm-friendly petting zoo, photography contest showcasing local photographers, a carnival full of rides, games and MORE!



Saturday & Sunday,

August 5th & 6th 2023

12 pm-7 pm

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206

http://www.cagarlicfestival.com/