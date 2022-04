We are a family owned and worked Lavender farm located in Woodland Ca. We have approximately 5000 lavender plants consisting of 7 different varieties of lavender. We also have a small honey bee apiary on our farm that benefits from the wonderful food the lavender provides. Those who visit our farm, enjoy seeing our small flock of Babydoll Southdown sheep that help us with weed control.

