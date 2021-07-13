California State Railroad Museum

With summer in full swing local museums welcome the community back with plenty of must-see & must-do experiences 

As local museums continue to ramp-up, fully reopen, and welcome the community back, many favorite destinations offer plenty of must-see and must-do experiences perfect to explore this summer. In compliance with all state, city and county guidelines, most local museums have reopened in some capacity (while some have modified hours/offerings, are open by appointment only, etc.).

The community is encouraged to show support for local museums by making plans to visit their favorite destinations (or discover new ones).

“The Magic Of Scale Model Railroading” Exhibit
California State Railroad Museum
Open Daily | 10am – 5pm
californiarailroad.museum

