California Wines’ Sustainable Food & Travel Expert Aida Mollenkamp shares how to celebrate Down to Earth Month in April, from sustainable wine events to delicious sustainable recipes and wine pairings. She also explains how to tell if the wines you’re buying are really sustainable and where to find them. Learn more at www.DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com
FaceBook
Instagram
California Wines’ Sustainable Food & Travel Expert Aida Mollenkamp shares how to celebrate Down to Earth Month in April, from sustainable wine events to delicious sustainable recipes and wine pairings. She also explains how to tell if the wines you’re buying are really sustainable and where to find them. Learn more at www.DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com