Calivines Winery & Olive Mill is a family business rooted in the Coldani family’s agricultural heritage, spanning generations. Their commitment to quality and excellence shines through their award-winning wines, premium olive oils, and a diverse range of gourmet products.

With a focus on sustainability and community, they offer a unique tasting room experience, showcasing both wine and olive oil. As the holiday season approaches, their curated gifting options provide the perfect blend of flavor and festivity, making Calivines a go-to destination for those seeking exceptional, locally crafted delights.



13950 N Thornton Rd

Lodi, CA 95242



www.calivirgin.com