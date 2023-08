Candle and Soul is a brand new candle making studio in Lincoln, CA. Come in and create your own personalized intention candle in their relaxing studio. Learn about intention stones and find what is just right for you. Pour, color and decorate your own candle.

They offer:

Walk Ins

Appointments (Online Booking) *Preferred

Group Events

Birthday Parties

Team Building Events (at their location or yours)

Month Workshops (www.candleandsoul.com/workshops)