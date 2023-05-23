Candy Barrel has been opened for over 30 years in the heart of Old Sacramento. The businesses moved in 2021 around the corner to K Street (across from Evangelines). They sell close to 80 flavors of salt water taffy, along with nostalgic, novelty and hard to find candy.
118 K St, Old Sacramento, 95814
