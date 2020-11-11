Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Business
Conversations for Change
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
Chinese shoppers spend over $100 billion in shopping fest
Virus postponements hit SEC, Big Ten; 8 games across FBS
US voters have spoken: What’s next to make it official?
Police: 7 suspects from out of state arrested after deadly shooting in Grass Valley, marijuana sale gone wrong
Election Results
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Canine Companions
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Nov 11, 2020 / 01:47 PM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2020 / 01:47 PM PST
Canine Companions
cci.org
Social: @ccicanine or @caninecompanions
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Why Trump’s 17 challenges have failed to prove election fraud
‘Election breed that type of mythology’: Zero evidence of voter fraud in any state, election officials report
EU says looking forward to better ties with US under Biden
Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, poised to break stereotypes
Trump wins Alaska, bringing Electoral College tally to 217
Explainer: Why do the media call races in US elections?
States report smooth election, despite Trump’s baseless claims
Dems clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink
California voters reject revamp to property tax system
More Your Local Election Headquarters
Don't miss
Conversations for Change: Submit suggestions
Video
Conversations for Change: Cathy Thao
Video
Conversations for Change: James ‘Faygo’ Clark
Video
A user’s guide to the statewide propositions on the November ballot
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Chinese shoppers spend over $100 billion in shopping fest
Virus postponements hit SEC, Big Ten; 8 games across FBS
US voters have spoken: What’s next to make it official?
Police: 7 suspects from out of state arrested after deadly shooting in Grass Valley, marijuana sale gone wrong
Why Trump’s 17 challenges have failed to prove election fraud
US nuclear lab partnering with utility to produce hydrogen
More News