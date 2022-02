SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The old Sleep Train Arena, the Sacramento Kings former venue, had an underground tunnel that was used by circus clowns, according to an Instagram video on the team’s account.

In the video posted on Tuesday, the tunnel is called a “clown cave” and it was used every time the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus had an event at the Sleep Train Arena. Clowns would dress and change in the tunnel for a show.