Led by the Metro Chamber, 400+ Local Business Leaders,

Electeds & Changemakers Leave for Washington D.C. for 51st Annual “Cap-to-Cap” Advocacy Effort

Produced by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, a local contingent of more than 400 regional business leaders, elected officials and changemakers are headed to Washington D.C. to attend the 51st Annual Capitol-to-Capitol (or Cap-to-Cap) federal advocacy effort on April 22-26, 2023. A powerful and impactful institution since 1970, Cap-to-Cap filled up at a record pace earlier this year and includes nearly 110 elected officials and more than 100 first-time participants. The purpose of the annual advocacy program is to meet with federal officials to collectively and effectively champion a successful future for the region.