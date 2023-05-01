Led by the Metro Chamber, 400+ Local Business Leaders,

Electeds & Changemakers Returned from Washington D.C. for 51st Annual “Cap-to-Cap” Advocacy Effort

Produced by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, a local contingent of more than 400 regional business leaders, elected officials and changemakers returned last week from Washington D.C. after attending the 51st Annual Capitol-to-Capitol (or Cap-to-Cap) federal advocacy program. A powerful and impactful institution since 1970, Cap-to-Cap filled up at a record pace earlier this year and included nearly 110 elected officials and more than 100 first-time participants. The purpose of the annual advocacy program was to meet with federal officials to collectively and effectively champion a successful future for the region.