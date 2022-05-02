Led by the Metro Chamber, Interested Local Business Leaders to Help Shape the Region’s Future by

Attending Cap-to-Cap, April 30-May 4

Federal Advocacy Effort to Take Place In-Person in Washington D.C.

A powerful and impactful advocacy program presented by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Capitol-to-Capitol (or Cap-to-Cap) is returning in-person April 30-May 4, 2022. An institution for more than 50 years (since 1970), the much-anticipated advocacy program includes a local contingent of nearly 350 local business leaders traveling to Washington D.C. – with nearly 70 electeds – who will meet with federal officials to be a bold and resounding voice for business.

Representing the largest and longest-standing delegation of its kind, Cap-to-Cap continues to drive steady and consistent advocacy that results in significant advances for business development, an inclusive economy, and a vibrant and connected region. Each year the delegation from the capital region includes an influential group of experts and business leaders who unite to advocate and stand for policies that help ensure the region is poised for growth and greater success.

“After a pause in 2020 and a virtual event in 2021, we are thrilled Cap-to-Cap is returning in-person in 2022,” said Amanda Blackwood, President & CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. “Now is the time to look to the future and advocate for ways to elevate our business climate to support and accelerate inclusive growth. From post-pandemic business transformation and reimagined workforce development to wildfire prevention, housing needs and finding solutions to combat homelessness, we are eager to carry critical issues forward to policy makers and federal agencies that can help us achieve our goal to craft a future with intention and purpose.”

2022 Cap-to-Cap attendees will be introduced to policy experts focused on our region’s priorities and will have the opportunity to add thoughtful insight while helping to identify solutions that address the most pressing issues facing the greater Sacramento area.

A Metro Chamber Production, the 2022 Cap-to-Cap program is supported by Sutter Health, UC Davis & UC Davis Health, Kaiser Permanente, Golden One Credit Union, SMUD, VSP, Clutch and FOX40. To find out more information, please visit www.metrochamber.org/cap22

