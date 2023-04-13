Metro Chamber’s 2023 “Cap-to-Cap” Federal Advocacy Program

51st Annual Event to Take Place in Washington D.C. April 22-26

Proudly presented by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the 51st Annual Capitol-to-Capitol (or Cap-to-Cap) federal advocacy effort is returning to D.C., April 22-26, 2023. A powerful and impactful institution since 1970, the much-anticipated program will include a local contingent of more than 400 regional business leaders and changemakers – that includes nearly 110 elected from all six counties already confirmed – traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with federal officials and be a bold and resounding voice for business. The sold-out program filled up at a record pace with a goal to help champion a successful future for the region.

