Capital College and Career Academy will address a critical need here in the Sacramento area while providing students with the skills and certifications necessary to become change-makers in their community. CCCA is the only school in the region that has dual enrollment agreements allowing students to take college courses on Sacramento State and American River College campuses. The school will target incoming 9th-grade students who are motivated learners looking for a hands-on academic experience. CCCA will provide a one-of-a-kind learning experience. Students graduating from our school will possess tangible credentials and experiences making them more attractive to employers and colleges than their peers.



capcca.org/

