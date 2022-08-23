Capital College & Career Academy will be located in North Sacramento at a brand new state of the art facility for the 2023/24 school year. We are targeting students who are interested in hands-on learning. Dual enrollment partnerships with both Sacramento State and American River College ensure all students are participating in college courses while in high school. The school is structured to be the only high school in Sacramento that allows students to take dual enrollment classes directly on these college campuses. All students will participate in a career exploration before moving into paid internships during their Junior and Senior years. Focused on hands-on learning using the construction trades as a pathway into a career, our mission is that all graduates are employed or enrolled in a higher education program within 6 months of graduation.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction