The 16th annual California Capital Airshow, September 30th – October 2nd, 2022, is cleared for take-off! The massive, family-friendly festival returns to Mather Airport featuring a multi-national salute commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force. Attendees will experience the world’s most talented pilots and capable aircraft both in the air and on the ground, including the long-awaited return of the F-22 Raptor, the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet, and an extensive list of exhilarating military jet performances, powerful historic aircraft, and activities.

