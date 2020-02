Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Capital Cheer Elite is an adult, volunteer cheerleading team that performs all over California to fundraise for charity. They are currently looking for Sacramento non-profits or events that would like to host them so that they can perform, raise money, and donate what they earn to local non-profits and events.

CapitalCheerElite.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capitalcheerelite/

Instagram: @ccestorm