Capital Christian Center Christmas Festivities

CHRISTMAS AT THE STATE CAPITOL & UNDERSERVED GIVEAWAY



Saturday, December 11: We invite you to the Capitol lawn for a Christmas musical experience with a feature of a short film. So often people attend the Capitol in protest of what is going on in our city, but we want to create an environment of peace and beauty. In coordination with the music, food trucks, we will be hosting a Community Giveaway for the Underserved in Downtown Sacramento.



Lunch, socks, warm blankets, and ponchos will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for those in need.





A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: 250 UNDERSERVED TO RECEIVE CHRISTMAS CONCERT+ VIP DINNER



Sunday, December 12 at 6pm: RSVP for a free ticket to a worship concert featuring National Recording Artist, Israel Houghton. After a year of waiting and wondering, we’re all looking for some good news. Is there still a reason to celebrate this Christmas? Can we dare to hope? This Christmas Worship experience will be a reason for your family to celebrate, and an uplifting reminder that the gift of Christmas is truly good news. Get your free tickets at christmasatcapital.com.



Giving Back to Those in Need: In coordination with the concert, we are bringing in 250 underserved from local shelters and non-profit organizations for a special VIP dinner. After receiving a warm meal and a Christmas gift, they will have premiere seating in the worship concert.





CHRISTMAS WORSHIP CONCERT FOR ALL – FEATURING NATIONAL RECORDING ARTIST



Sunday, December 19 at 6pm: RSVP for a free ticket to a Christmas worship concert featuring National Recording Artist, Jimi Cravity. After a year of waiting and wondering, we’re all looking for some good news. Is there still a reason to celebrate this Christmas? Can we dare to hope? This Christmas Worship experience will be a reason for your family to celebrate, and an uplifting reminder that the gift of Christmas is truly good news. Get your free ticket at christmasatcapital.com.





CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE



Friday, December 24 at 5pm: As we wrap up Christmas at Capital with our final Christmas Eve experience. We invite the entire community to join us for a spiritually moving candlelight service.

