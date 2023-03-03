Capital Coffee is a husband and wife owned company bring a new member to their family very soon and they supply local businesses with great coffee for a great price. They are a one stop shop for everything coffee, espresso machines, coffee brewers, grinders, coffee and so much more. You can taste their coffee at our shop or become a wholesale partner.



4907 Auburn Blvd Sacramento

916-897-1857

capcitybev.com



