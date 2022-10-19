CCA uses sport to create a welcoming community and place of belonging for our neighbors from around the world and across the street as we play, coach, cheer and volunteer.

The majority of CCA players are children of parents who have served our US military overseas. Most of them would not otherwise be able to afford to play an organized sport so locally raised funds provide these youth the opportunity to play at a subsidized cost.

Support needed:

1) Coaches: CCA needs more male and female soccer coaches and another male cricket coach

2) Donations: donations enable more youth to have the opportunity to play on our teams with coaches that really care about them. It costs CCA approx. $200 a player per season. $3000 would provide for a whole team for a season