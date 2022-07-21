DCA Partners, a Roseville-based capital investment firm, recently announced the return of the Capital Cup Golf Tournament, this year presented by Title Sponsor Villara Building Systems. Tom Morton and Jane Siebers from Morton Golf Foundation stopped by Studio40 to share a bit more with us about the Capital Cup Tournament and how you can be a part of it.

The 8th Annual Capital Cup is made possible through the generous support of Title Sponsor Villara Building Systems, DCA Partners, Nor-Cal Beverage Co., Clark Pacific, River City Bank, CVC Holdings, LDK Capital, Buzz Oates, California Bank of Commerce, Morton Golf, Moss Adams, Bouchard Communications Group, Sacramento Business Journal and more.

About Villara Capital Cup – The Villara Capital Cup is a three-day charity golf tournament that unites 32 Sacramento executives to help raise funds for 26 local charities. Since its inception in 2015, the tournament has raised more than $10 million. To learn more or to make a donation, visit CapitalCup.MightyCause.com.