Capital Stage, Sacramento’s home for cutting-edge professional theatre, is opening its 19th Season with the 2022 Tony Award Nominee for Best Play “Clyde’s” by Pulitzer Prize Winning Playwright Lynn Nottage. Directed by Anthony D’Juan.



Use promo code: STUDIO40CLYDES and save $10 on regular tickets!

CLYDE’S by Lynn Nottage

August 23 – September 24, 2023

Wed, Thu, Fri at 7pm, Sat at 2pm & 8pm, Sun at 2pm

2215 J Street, Sacramento

Ticket information: Tickets are $25-48. Available now at capstage.org, 2215 J Street, or 916-995-5464. Student, Senior & Military discounts available. Wine & Dessert Bar & Patio open an hour prior to curtain.

916-995-5464

capstage.org/the-plays/clydes