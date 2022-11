Capitol Beer & Tap Room

2222 Fair Oaks Blvd

capitolbeer.com



Cap Tap has combined twenty tap craft beer bar with a craft beer bottle shop which boasts a ridiculously amazing array of handpicked beers of all imaginable styles. They continuously travel the country searching for the best in craft beer in order to bring YOU the best beers they can on draft and in the bottle shop!

