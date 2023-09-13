Grand Opening of Caribbean Fire Grill in downtown Sacramento. A local family owned restaurant that specializes in authentic Haitian food. Available on delivery services: UberEats, GrubHub, and Doordash.



Opening the restaurant on 09/22/2023 and will be offering a grand opening special buy one get one 50% off.

Offer code: Grand Opening



1501 North C Street Sacramento, CA 95835

caribbeanfiregrill.com

