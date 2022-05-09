Larry is a talented caricature artist based in Northern California. Engaging and entertaining, his live caricature art will be the perfect accent to any event, having drawn for birthdays, weddings, corporate events, and private parties. He is an award winning artist across multiple mediums. He has completed engagements throughout California, Nevada, Arizona and Oregon for companies such as Google, YouTube, Apple, the Sutter-Yuba Association of REALTORS, the Sacramento SPCA, and Marvel Comics. Hire Larry and your guests will have a keepsake to cherish your special day.

