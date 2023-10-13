They are a coffee roaster and mobile coffee shop based in Elk Grove with a new location on Richards Blvd/Sequoia Pacific Blvd. Focused on bringing the best possible product to our customers at an affordable price point. Their goal is to introduce more people to specialty coffee in a great atmosphere. They sell bagged coffee for home use, as well as serving a wholesale roaster for restaurants and coffee shops. They cater for business events as well as small parties using either our full mobile coffee shop or an indoor espresso bar for smaller occasions.



9308 Elk Grove Florin Rd Elk Grove CA, 95624

(916) 628-9834

www.carpentercoffeeroasters.com

@carpentercoffeeroasters