Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson has been making audiences around the world laugh for more than three decades. Since his debut on Star Search, Carrot Top has soared to success and become one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world. Since 2005, fans have flocked to his Las Vegas headlining residency at Luxor Hotel and Casino to catch comedy’s King of Props induce sidesplitting laughter with his current take on pop culture, music, and headlines of the day in a continually evolving show. Now here’s your chance to catch Carrot Top in his first-ever show at the Gallo Center!

Gallo Center for the Arts – 1000 I Street, Modesto, CA 95354

carrottop.com

January 15, 2023 5 p.m.

Gallo Center for the Arts – 1000 I Street, Modesto, CA 95354 Phone: (209) 338-2100

Tickets start at $39.