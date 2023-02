At a time when affordability is top of mind for consumers, with less than half of Americans (46%) feeling financially confident, the car market is seeing pent-up demand for new vehicles. This week, Cars.com released its 2023 Affordability Report revealing data-driven insights about comparative vehicle pricing, the trade-in market and financing trends. Cars.com Editor-in-Chief, Jenni Newman, joins us to share key information from the report and some timely advice for car shoppers.

