Casa Pinoy is a Filipino owned Small Food Business located in San Joaquin County. With great pride in Filipino culture, Casa Pinoy serves authentic & mouth-watering Pinoy cuisine to everyone who loves Filipino food in a variety of flavors in their plate thru pop-ups, events and catering services. They believe that food brings together people regardless of age and diversity.
Lathrop, CA 95330
Instagram: @casapinoy.209
Name of Event: The Sisig Experience
Date of Event: September 30, 2023
Time of Event: 12PM – 5PM
Mt. House Bar & Grill, Tracy, CA
Manteca Pumpkin Fair
Date of Event: October 7-8, 2023
Time of Event: 10AM – 6PM
580 Moffat Blvd, Manteca, CA 95336