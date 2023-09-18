Casa Pinoy is a Filipino owned Small Food Business located in San Joaquin County. With great pride in Filipino culture, Casa Pinoy serves authentic & mouth-watering Pinoy cuisine to everyone who loves Filipino food in a variety of flavors in their plate thru pop-ups, events and catering services. They believe that food brings together people regardless of age and diversity.

Lathrop, CA 95330

Instagram: @casapinoy.209

Name of Event: The Sisig Experience

Date of Event: September 30, 2023

Time of Event: 12PM – 5PM

Mt. House Bar & Grill, Tracy, CA



Manteca Pumpkin Fair

Date of Event: October 7-8, 2023

Time of Event: 10AM – 6PM

580 Moffat Blvd, Manteca, CA 95336