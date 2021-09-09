Please consider sponsoring the Child Abuse Prevention Council’s CASA Super Hero Run.

The San Joaquin County CASA Program is hosting our annual Super Hero Run. This year the CASA Super Hero Run encourages you to build your own team, run your own race. Please create a team online and choose one of our self-guided trials/courses to support SJC Foster Youth. Teams or individuals can run any time between September 13th-27th.

CASA Super Hero Run – Build your own team and run your own race!

September 13th-27th

Your own time

Find a fun place and run!

$22.50

(209) 644-5319

nochildabuse.org/superhero