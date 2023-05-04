Castle Air Museum has evolved into a premier tourist destination in the Central Valley. Located on approximately 25 sprawling acres with over 80 aircraft and helicopters with the oldest aircraft built 85 years ago, and the newest in the 1990’s. There are memberships available to attend the Museum as often as one would like. One major project the Museum is undertaking is the construction of an Exhibition Hall/Pavilion to house some of the most treasured aircraft in the Museum’s collection such as the WWII B-17 and B-24 Bombers to the SR-71 Blackbird. The Museum is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the heritage of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.





Admission at the Gate

(209) 723-2178 ext. 305 &304

www.castleairmuseum.org