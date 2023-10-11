Castle Air Museum 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater will be holding its Open Cockpit Day this Saturday, October 14th and hosting a variety of activities from 30 plus of the 80 vintage military aircraft open for viewing, first responder displays, loads of great food, including the comeback of the Bomber Burger!! This year’s event will have a completely new attraction, Hot Air Balloon rides! Experience the feel of flying free of power and wings, as people in the 19th Century did! Get your chance to be “Maverick” or “Ice Man” in the F-14 Top Gun Simulator!

Get up close and personal with legends like the awesome size of the B-52 Bomber, or what literally going faster than a speeding bullet in the SR-71 Blackbird was like! You’ll see aircraft from World War II to today’s F-18 Blue Angel Hornet, A-6 Intruder and F-16 Fighting Falcon, plus for an extra $10 tour a former Presidential Aircraft, and Air Force One twice during the Reagan and Clinton Administrations. Also check out the Museum’s wonderful selection of specialty gifts in the Museum Gift Shop. This is a great place to get your Christmas shopping done! So mark your calendars to attend Open Cockpit Day this Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm at the Castle Air Museum in Atwater!

For further information to this, “Come Be Amazed” event go to: www.castleairmuseum.org, or contact the Museum at either (209) 723-2178 ext. 304 and 305, or the Museum’s gift shop at (209) 723-2182, and prepare to Be Amazed!!